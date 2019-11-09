KiDiBorn 18 August 1993
KiDi
1993-08-18
KiDi Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi, (born August 18, 1993) is a Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment and is best known for his hit single Odo. The remix features Nigerian superstars Mayorkun and Davido and has received massive airplay across Africa.
KiDi Tracks
Odo
