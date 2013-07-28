GabzBorn 11 December 1998
Gabz Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabrielle Gardiner, known by her stage name Gabz, is a British singer-songwriter from Stevenage, who reached the final of the seventh series of Britain's Got Talent in 2013. She released her debut single "Lighters (The One)" on 30 June 2013 via Sony Music, which peaked at number 6 on the UK Singles Chart.
Gabz Tracks
Lighters (The One)
Lighters (The One)
Lighters (The One)
