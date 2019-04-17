Georg TraklAustrian poet, † 1914. Born 3 February 1887. Died 3 November 1914
Georg Trakl
1887-02-03
Georg Trakl Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Trakl (3 February 1887 – 3 November 1914) was an Austrian poet and brother of the pianist Grete Trakl. He is considered one of the most important Austrian Expressionists. He is perhaps best known for his poem "Grodek", which he wrote shortly before he died of a cocaine overdose.
De Profundis, cantata
Silvan Loher, Georg Trakl, Voces Suaves & Cafebaum
