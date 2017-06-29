La DüsseldorfFormed 1975
La Düsseldorf
1975
La Düsseldorf Biography (Wikipedia)
La Düsseldorf was a German band, consisting of onetime Kraftwerk drummer and Neu! multi-instrumentalist Klaus Dinger and occasional Neu! collaborators Thomas Dinger and Hans Lampe. La Düsseldorf was formed after Neu! disbanded following the release of their Neu! '75 record. They released a string of successful albums (with sales totaling over a million) during the late 1970s and early 1980s and were considered highly influential by the likes of Brian Eno and David Bowie, with Bowie going so far as calling La Düsseldorf "the soundtrack of the eighties".
La Düsseldorf Tracks
La Dusseldorf
Silver Cloud
Geld
Rheinita
Viva
