SlowlightsFormed 9 March 2014
Slowlights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2014-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfff7f3c-3d3f-44e9-bb72-51291e2ee276
Slowlights Tracks
Sort by
Wide Eyed
Slowlights
Wide Eyed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wide Eyed
Last played on
I Try So Hard
Slowlights
I Try So Hard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Try So Hard
Last played on
Take What I Can Get
Slowlights
Take What I Can Get
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take What I Can Get
Last played on
Playlists featuring Slowlights
Back to artist