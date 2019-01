Ronnell Lovelace Bright (born July 3, 1930) is an American jazz pianist. He has also dabbled in acting, with cameo appearances in the TV shows The Jeffersons, The Carol Burnett Show, and Sanford and Son. Ronnell Bright has four children. Lois Rene' Bright Wilkins (Michigan), Faye Bright Juliot (California), Ronnell R. Bright (Texas), and Ronnece (Nevada). Source: Ronnell Bright's family.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia