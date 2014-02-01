Ronnell BrightBorn 3 July 1930
Ronnell Bright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-07-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cffb356e-97ea-4566-9852-49233b3ea8cc
Ronnell Bright Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronnell Lovelace Bright (born July 3, 1930) is an American jazz pianist. He has also dabbled in acting, with cameo appearances in the TV shows The Jeffersons, The Carol Burnett Show, and Sanford and Son. Ronnell Bright has four children. Lois Rene' Bright Wilkins (Michigan), Faye Bright Juliot (California), Ronnell R. Bright (Texas), and Ronnece (Nevada). Source: Ronnell Bright's family.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ronnell Bright Tracks
Sort by
I'll Never Be The Same (feat. Ron Carter, Coleman Hawkins, Andrew Cyrille & Kenny Burrell)
Ronnell Bright
I'll Never Be The Same (feat. Ron Carter, Coleman Hawkins, Andrew Cyrille & Kenny Burrell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtfc.jpglink
I'll Never Be The Same (feat. Ron Carter, Coleman Hawkins, Andrew Cyrille & Kenny Burrell)
Last played on
Ronnell Bright Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist