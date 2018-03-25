Krishna ChaitanyaBorn 2 May 1983
Krishna Chaitanya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cffb2cca-3a96-46d0-9698-5011778758cf
Krishna Chaitanya Biography (Wikipedia)
Krishna Chaitanya is a Telugu lyricist, writer and director. He mainly works as a lyricist for the Telugu film industry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Krishna Chaitanya Tracks
Sort by
Nammelaga Lede
Krishna Chaitanya
Nammelaga Lede
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nammelaga Lede
Performer
Last played on
Mental Madhilo
Krishna Chaitanya
Mental Madhilo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtmrt.jpglink
Mental Madhilo
Last played on
Back to artist