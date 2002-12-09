TalkdemonicFormed December 2002. Disbanded 2011
Talkdemonic
2002-12
Talkdemonic is an avant-instrumental duo based in Portland, Oregon. The band consists of Kevin O'Connor and Lisa Molinaro. Talkdemonic signed with Isaac Brock's Glacial Pace Records to release their fourth record in Fall 2011.
