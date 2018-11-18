Pete Rock & C.L. SmoothFormed 1991
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
1991
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth Biography (Wikipedia)
Pete Rock & CL Smooth are a hip-hop duo from Mount Vernon, New York. They made their debut with their 1991 EP, All Souled Out and followed with 1992's Mecca and the Soul Brother LP.
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth Tracks
The Creator
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
The Creator
The Creator
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
T. R.O.Y.
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
T. R.O.Y.
T. R.O.Y.
The Creator
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
The Creator
The Creator
Sun Won't Come Out
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Sun Won't Come Out
Sun Won't Come Out
Act Like You Know (Clean)
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Act Like You Know (Clean)
Act Like You Know (Clean)
Return Of The Mecca
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Return Of The Mecca
Return Of The Mecca
Straighten It Out
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Straighten It Out
Straighten It Out
The Creator
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
The Creator
The Creator
Go With The Flow
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Go With The Flow
Go With The Flow
All The Places
C.L. Smooth
All The Places
All The Places
I Got A Love
C.L. Smooth
I Got A Love
I Got A Love
Take You There
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Take You There
Take You There
I Get Physical
C.L. Smooth
I Get Physical
I Get Physical
