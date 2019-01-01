Pat SansoneBorn 21 June 1969
Pat Sansone
1969-06-21
Pat Sansone Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Anthony "Pat" Sansone (born June 21, 1969) is an American multi-instrumentalist in the rock bands Wilco and The Autumn Defense.
