Filippo Azzaiolo
Filippo Azzaiolo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cff068af-84b6-4504-9d62-02347c7bda0e
Filippo Azzaiolo Biography (Wikipedia)
Filippo Azzaiolo was a 16th-century Italian composer. His surviving compositions were published in three collections issued between 1557 and 1569. The dedicatees each have links to Bologna, so it seems likely that Azzaiolo himself had connections to that city.
Azzaiolo's Chi passa per 'sta strada was adapted by English composer William Byrd. The contemporary composer Panayiotis Demopoulos has also written a set of variations for woodwind quintet on the same vilotta, issued by Dunelm Records and published by anaeresis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Filippo Azzaiolo Tracks
Sort by
Chi passa per'sta strada
Filippo Azzaiolo
Chi passa per'sta strada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chi passa per'sta strada
Last played on
Aldi, dolce ben mio
Filippo Azzaiolo
Aldi, dolce ben mio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aldi, dolce ben mio
Last played on
Chi passa per sta strada
Wu Man
Chi passa per sta strada
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psp0w.jpglink
Chi passa per sta strada
Last played on
"Girometta senza te"
Filippo Azzaiolo
"Girometta senza te"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"Girometta senza te"
Last played on
Chi passa per 'sta strada
Filippo Azzaiolo
Chi passa per 'sta strada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chi passa per 'sta strada
Last played on
Filippo Azzaiolo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist