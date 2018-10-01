Andrew Matthews-Owen is a Welsh pianist and accompanist. He was born at Neath, Wales and now lives in London

He enjoys a busy career partnering some of the UK’s leading singers, on the concert platform, on record and as a performance and vocal coach.

Concert engagements have taken him to major venues around the UK and abroad, most notably the Wigmore Hall, Southbank Centre (Queen Elizabeth Hall and Purcell Room), Kings Place, Warehouse, Birmingham Symphony Hall, St David’s Hall, National Portrait Gallery and on the Cutting Edge Tour, with artists including Patricia Bardon, Susan Bickley, Claire Booth, Anne-Sophie Duprels, Helen Field, John MacMaster Gail Pearson, Natalya Romaniw, Nicky Spence, Katie Van Kooten, Sir Willard White, French horn player Richard Watkins percussionist Joby Burgess and the Brodowski and Allegri string quartets.

He has also appeared in words and music revues, with actors and personalities including Alexander Armstrong, Katie Derham and in numerous performances of A Celebration of Jane Austen with actors Robert Powell, Elizabeth Garvie and flautist Clive Conway.