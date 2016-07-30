Marilyn Scott (born December 21, 1949 in Altadena, California) is an American jazz vocalist.

Scott got her start performing locally at age 15. She went to college in San Francisco, singing in both jazz and pop ensembles there. She was noticed by Emilio Castillo, a member of Tower of Power, who hired her to do backing vocals for the group. This led to further work as a session musician in Los Angeles, working with Spyro Gyra, The Yellowjackets, Hiroshima, Etta James, and Bobby Womack. She also appeared in a production of Selma, about the life of Martin Luther King, Jr..

Scott's first single was a cover of Brian Wilson's "God Only Knows", which was a hit in the U.S. and was followed with the 1979 full-length Dreams of Tomorrow. Her 1991 release Without Warning was critically acclaimed among jazz writers. Her duet with Bobby Caldwell, "Sky Dancing", was a hit in Japan, and she toured that country following its success.

She signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1996 for the album Take Me With You, which featured Dori Caymmi, George Duke, Russell Ferrante, Ricardo Silvera, Boney James, Bob James, and Jimmy Haslip.