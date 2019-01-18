Joe Goddard
Joe Goddard Performances & Interviews
Stuart Maconie presents solo and is joined by producer and musician Joe Goddard of Hot Chip.
"I'm a massive nerd" - Hot Chip's Joe Goddard invites us into his synth shed
Legendary record label Greco Roman provide this week's Mini Mix.
Greco Roman - Mini Mix
Joe Goddard of Hot Chip joins Nemone to talk about his new project with Dom Mentsh and Alexander Waldron.
Joe Goddard chats to Nemone
Joe Goddard Tracks
Jack Come Back
Joe Goddard
Jack Come Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690wz1.jpglink
Jack Come Back
Last played on
Reach Out Your Hands (Erol Alkan Rework) (feat. Joe Goddard)
Tuff City Kids
Reach Out Your Hands (Erol Alkan Rework) (feat. Joe Goddard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g0p83.jpglink
Reach Out Your Hands (Erol Alkan Rework) (feat. Joe Goddard)
Last played on
Strong & Wrong (feat. Mutado Pintado)
MixHell
Strong & Wrong (feat. Mutado Pintado)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06flsys.jpglink
Strong & Wrong (feat. Mutado Pintado)
Last played on
Gabriel (feat. Valentina)
Joe Goddard
Gabriel (feat. Valentina)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btzcs.jpglink
Gabriel (feat. Valentina)
Last played on
Home (feat. Daniel Wilson)
Joe Goddard
Home (feat. Daniel Wilson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050g11t.jpglink
Home (feat. Daniel Wilson)
Last played on
Reach Out (Erol Alkan Rework) (Acapella) (feat. Joe Goddard)
Tuff City Kids
Reach Out (Erol Alkan Rework) (Acapella) (feat. Joe Goddard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g0p83.jpglink
Reach Out (Erol Alkan Rework) (Acapella) (feat. Joe Goddard)
Last played on
Reach Out - Erol Alkan Rework (feat. Joe Goddard)
Tuff City Kids
Reach Out - Erol Alkan Rework (feat. Joe Goddard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g0p83.jpglink
Reach Out - Erol Alkan Rework (feat. Joe Goddard)
Last played on
Reach Out (Osborne Remix) (feat. Joe Goddard)
Tuff City Kids
Reach Out (Osborne Remix) (feat. Joe Goddard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g0p83.jpglink
Reach Out (Osborne Remix) (feat. Joe Goddard)
Last played on
Gabriel
Joe Goddard
Gabriel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690wz1.jpglink
Gabriel
Last played on
Home
Joe Goddard
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690wz1.jpglink
Home
Last played on
Strong & Wrong (Future Sound of Antwerp Remix)
MixHell
Strong & Wrong (Future Sound of Antwerp Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690wz1.jpglink
Strong & Wrong (Future Sound of Antwerp Remix)
Last played on
Bella
MixHell
Bella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690wz1.jpglink
Bella
Last played on
So Much
Joe Goddard
So Much
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690wz1.jpglink
So Much
Last played on
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/azmrn3
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T16:05:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056vx6b.jpg
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
21:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Joe Goddard Links
