Miriam KleinSwiss jazz vocalist.. Born 27 March 1937
Miriam Klein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-03-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfe5afea-97ad-4abe-a3b7-ff90c8b7a5ba
Miriam Klein Biography (Wikipedia)
Miriam Klein (27 March 1937 in Basel) is a Swiss jazz singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miriam Klein Tracks
Sort by
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Miriam Klein
Come Rain Or Come Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Last played on
I Love My Man
Miriam Klein
I Love My Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love My Man
Last played on
Miriam Klein Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist