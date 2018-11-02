White ZombieFormed 1985. Disbanded 1996
White Zombie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfe572bf-840f-4bed-934a-f69f4b1e90d4
White Zombie Biography (Wikipedia)
White Zombie was an American heavy metal band that formed in 1985. Based in New York City, White Zombie was originally a noise rock band, and was known for its later heavy metal-oriented sound. Their best-known songs are "Thunder Kiss '65", "Black Sunshine" and "More Human than Human". The group officially disbanded in 1998. In 2000, White Zombie was included on VH1's 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock, ranking at No. 56.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
White Zombie Tracks
Sort by
Black Sunshine
White Zombie
Black Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Sunshine
Last played on
Thunder Kiss '65
White Zombie
Thunder Kiss '65
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thunder Kiss '65
Last played on
More Human Than Human
White Zombie
More Human Than Human
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Zombie Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist