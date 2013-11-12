Lee AdamsUS musical theatre lyricist & librettist. Born 14 August 1924
Lee Adams
1924-08-14
Lee Adams Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Richard Adams (born August 14, 1924) is an American lyricist best known for his musical theatre collaboration with Charles Strouse.
Lee Adams Tracks
Put on a Happy Face (feat. Lee Adams)
Charles Strouse
Last played on
