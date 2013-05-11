Aurela Gaçe (born October 16, 1973) is an Albanian singer. She is a three-time Festivali i Këngës winner, a three-time Kënga Magjike winner and a two-time Balkan Music Award winner for Balkan's Song of The Year and Best Singer from Albania. Gaçe represented Albania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 with the entry "Feel the Passion". She was a judge on the third season of The Voice of Albania. After the show ended, she announced that she won't be returning in the panel.