The Memory Band is an English folk group founded by Stephen Cracknell. The Memory Band has a rolling cast of collaborators from across the musical spectrum. They made their name with their eponymous debut album released on their own Hungry Hill label and forged their reputation as a live act at emerging British Festivals such as The Green Man Festival, End Of The Road and Homefires.

High profile former members of the band include Al Doyle, Adem, Simon Lord from Simian and Black Ghosts, Nancy Wallace and Lisa Knapp.

Their third album "Oh My Days" was released in February 2011 and features contributions from young soul singer Liam Bailey, Hannah Caughlin from The Accidental, Jess Roberts, folksinger Jenny McCormick, bass player Jon Thorne from Lamb and drummer Tom Page from experimental electronic duo Rocketnumbernine.

The Memory Band also tour performing the music and songs from Paul Giovanni's score from the 1973 film The Wicker Man.