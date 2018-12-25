The Royal GuardsmenFormed 1966
The Royal Guardsmen
1966
The Royal Guardsmen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Royal Guardsmen are an American rock band, best known for their 1966 hit singles "Snoopy vs. the Red Baron", "The Return of The Red Baron", "Snoopy For President", and the Christmas follow up "Snoopy's Christmas".
The Royal Guardsmen Tracks
Snoopy's Christmas
The Royal Guardsmen
Snoopy's Christmas
Snoopy's Christmas
Last played on
Snoopy vs. The Red Baron
The Royal Guardsmen
Snoopy vs. The Red Baron
Snoopy vs. The Red Baron
Last played on
Snoopy vs. The Red Baron
The Royal Guardsman
Snoopy vs. The Red Baron
Snoopy vs. The Red Baron
Performer
Last played on
Baby Let's Wait
The Royal Guardsmen
Baby Let's Wait
Baby Let's Wait
Last played on
