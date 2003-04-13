Cynthia GoodingBorn 12 August 1924. Died 10 February 1988
1924-08-12
Cynthia Gooding (August 12, 1924 – February 10, 1988) was an American folk singer who recorded traditional songs from various countries for Elektra Records in the 1950s and 1960s. Judy Collins wrote that she had been "inspired" by her.
Mary Hamilton
Mary Hamilton
