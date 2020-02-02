Rolf Gjelsten
Rolf Gjelsten Tracks
Quintet in A major D.667 (Trout) for piano, violin, viola, cello & db
Franz Schubert
Orowaru (The rippling sound of water)
Ross Harris
Duo for Cello and Double Bass in D Major
Gioachino Rossini
Adagio and Rondo Concertante in F major, D.487
Franz Schubert
