Miguel RíosSpanish singer. Born 7 June 1944
Miguel Ríos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfd5e4f3-e73d-4f8e-a315-6b99c7b1c3f7
Miguel Ríos Biography (Wikipedia)
Miguel Ríos Campaña (born 7 June 1944, Granada, Spain) is a Spanish singer, composer, actor. He is one of the pioneers of rock and roll in Spain.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miguel Ríos Tracks
Sort by
A Song Of Joy
Miguel Ríos
A Song Of Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Song Of Joy
Last played on
Miguel Ríos Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist