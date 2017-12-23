GremsFrench rapper. Born 25 October 1978
Michaël Eveno, better known by his stage name Grems (born 25 October 1978), is a French rapper and producer of French hip hop and designer.
He made his debut in the group Hustla alongside Le Jouage (of the band Gravité Zéro) and Dj Steady.
