Bryan Spring (born 24 August 1945) is a British jazz drummer. He is sometimes credited as Brian Spring.

Spring was self-taught, beginning at the age of six, though he later studied with Philly Joe Jones. He led and co-led his own trios and quartets from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s with Don Weller and also Art Themen. Later, into the 2000s, he collaborated with Mark Edwards and Andy Cleyndert. Spring has been a member of groups such as Bill Le Sage's Bebop Preservation Society, Alan Skidmore's Quartet, Klaus Doldinger's Passport, and various line-ups led by Stan Tracey.

He has also worked with other leading British jazz musicians, including Tubby Hayes, Dick Morrissey, Bobby Wellins, as well as accompanying American musicians visiting the UK.