The Bombay Royale
The Bombay Royale is an 11-piece Australian band fronted by singers Parvyn Kaur Singh and Shourov Bhattacharya and led by Andy Williamson. The band performs original music that blends funk, disco and pop music with the classical and folk music of India, much like the soundtracks of 1960s and 1970s Bollywood movies. The band was conceived by musical director Andy Williamson who also plays saxophone and flute.
The Bombay Royale Tracks
You Me Bullets Love
The Bombay Twist
Ankhiyan
Kis Taref
Hoogly Night Patrol
Tere Bina
Gyara 59
Khubsoorat Bewafa
Henna Henna
Mahindra Death Ride
Bobbywood
Wild Stallion Mountain
Dacoit's Choice (Hope Street Recording)
Dacoit's Choice
Phone Baje Na
Perfect Plan
Kar le Pyaar Kar le
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-29T15:50:06
