Eddie Calvert Born 15 March 1922. Died 7 August 1978
Eddie Calvert
1922-03-15
Eddie Calvert Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Edward "Eddie" Calvert (15 March 1922 – 7 August 1978) was an English trumpeter, who enjoyed his greatest successes in the 1950s. Calvert had his first United Kingdom number one single in 1954, with the instrumental "Oh, Mein Papa".
Eddie Calvert Tracks
Il Silenzio
Eddie Calvert
Il Silenzio
Il Silenzio
Oh My Papa
Eddie Calvert
Oh My Papa
Oh My Papa
O Mein Papa
Eddie Calvert
O Mein Papa
O Mein Papa
Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White
Eddie Calvert
Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White
Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White
Cherry Pink & Apple White
Eddie Calvert
Cherry Pink & Apple White
Cherry Pink & Apple White
John And Julie
Eddie Calvert
John And Julie
John And Julie
Sucu Sucu
Eddie Calvert
Sucu Sucu
Sucu Sucu
Zambesi
Eddie Calvert
Zambesi
Zambesi
Cherry pink
Eddie Calvert
Cherry pink
Cherry pink
Trumpet Cha Cha
Eddie Calvert
Trumpet Cha Cha
Trumpet Cha Cha
