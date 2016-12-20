BastroFormed 1987. Disbanded 1993
Bastro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfc5b1bf-a46c-4504-bcb6-a820416a1894
Bastro Biography (Wikipedia)
Bastro was an American post-hardcore band which was active in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The band's main line-up consisted of David Grubbs on guitar, Clark Johnson on bass guitar, and John McEntire on drums. The band also experimented with use of piano, organ and musique concrète compositions, foreshadowing McEntire's and Grubbs' subsequent musical projects.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bastro Tracks
Sort by
Recidivist 2 (Radio 1 Session, 1 July 1990)
Bastro
Recidivist 2 (Radio 1 Session, 1 July 1990)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Krakow Illnois (Radio 1 Session, 1 July 1990)
Bastro
Krakow Illnois (Radio 1 Session, 1 July 1990)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Floating Home (Radio 1 Session, 1 July 1990)
Bastro
Floating Home (Radio 1 Session, 1 July 1990)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deamons Begone (Radio 1 Session, 1 July 1990)
Bastro
Deamons Begone (Radio 1 Session, 1 July 1990)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bastro Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist