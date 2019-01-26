Muhammad Mumith Ahmed (Bengali: মুহাম্মদ মুমিথ আহমেদ; born 18 January 1984), better known by his stage name Mumzy Stranger or his producing name SP, is a British Bangladeshi MC, singer, songwriter and record producer, known for his distinctive soulful-bashment style. He made his mainstream recording debut in the summer of 2009 with his debut single "One More Dance", which topped the UK Asian Charts,[citation needed] as did the follow-up singles, "Showgirl" and "Fly With Me". He is the first artist of Bangladeshi descent to have entered the mainstream music industry and still remains to this day one of the latest prospects of British-Asian R&B artists in Britain. Ahmed sings in a unique style combining reggae, dancehall, R&B and soul, and in different languages including Arabic, Bengali, English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Sylheti.