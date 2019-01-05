Polo MontañezBorn 5 June 1955. Died 26 November 2002
Polo Montañez
1955-06-05
Polo Montañez Biography
Polo Montañez (June 5, 1955 - November 26, 2002) was a Cuban singer and songwriter.
Un Montón de Estrellas
Polo Montañez
Un Montón de Estrellas
Un Montón de Estrellas
