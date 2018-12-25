Michael PennBorn 1 August 1958
Michael Penn
1958-08-01
Michael Penn Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Daniel Penn (born August 1, 1958) is an American singer, songwriter, and composer. He is noted for the 1989 single "No Myth", a top 20 hit in the US and successful in several other countries.
Michael Penn Tracks
Christmastime
Aimee Mann
Christmastime
Christmastime
No Myth (Damascus Mix)
Michael Penn
No Myth (Damascus Mix)
No Myth (Damascus Mix)
Christmastime
Aimee Mann
Christmastime
Christmastime
Coal
Michael Penn
Coal
Coal
Opening
Michael Penn
Opening
Opening
