VCMGVince Clarke, Martin Gore. Formed 2011
VCMG
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfc1df00-4ac3-4b15-befd-65b8805ee80d
VCMG (also stylized as Vcmg) are an English electronic music duo, consisting of Vince Clarke (Erasure, Yazoo, Depeche Mode) and Martin L. Gore (Depeche Mode). Their debut album, titled Ssss, was released on 12 March 2012 by Mute Records. An EP titled Spock was released (initially exclusively on Beatport) on 30 November 2011. Their second EP, "Single Blip", was also released initially exclusive to Beatport on 20 February 2012. Their third EP, "Aftermaths" was released on 20 August 2012.
Martin Gore released a solo album tiled MG as a reference to VCMG in 2015.
