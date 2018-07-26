Albert MarcœurBorn 12 December 1947
Albert Marcœur
1947-12-12
Albert Marcœur (born 12 December 1947) is a French composer, singer and songwriter. He began his career in the early 1970s. His body of work mixes melodic, rhythmic and sonic experimentations with fancy nursery rhymes, humorous and offbeat lyrics. In France he has been called "the French Frank Zappa".[citation needed]
