Martin Smith
1970-07-06
Martin Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin James Smith (born 6 July 1970) is an English vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, and producer. Smith was the front man of the Christian rock and worship band Delirious?. When Delirious? disbanded in 2009, Smith became a solo artist.
Martin Smith Tracks
Ten Thousand Reasons
All Souls Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Last played on
All I Ever Wanted (feat. Martin Smith)
Guvna B
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wty0.jpglink
Last played on
I Ain't Gonna Leave You Til You Love Me
Martin Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SAFE IN YOUR ARMS
Martin Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
EMMANUEL
Martin Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
The Best In Me
Martin Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
