Rubén FuentesBorn 15 February 1926
Rubén Fuentes (born 15 February 1926) is a Mexican classical violinist and composer, who is best known for his contributions to mariachi music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
We Kiss In A Shadow
I Have Dreamed
Leona Gordon
