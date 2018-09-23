Forest60s British folk band. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1971
Forest
1968
Forest Biography (Wikipedia)
Forest were an English psychedelic-folk / acid-folk trio who formed in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, in 1966. Made up of brothers Martin Welham, Adrian Welham and school friend Dez Allenby, they started out performing unaccompanied traditional folk music in a similar vein to contemporaries The Watersons and The Young Tradition. The band were pioneers of the nascent 1960s underground acoustic-psychedelic/acid-folk scene writing unconventionally crafted songs evoking Britain's ancient groves using a variety of acoustic instruments.
Forest Tracks
Bad Penny
Forest
Bad Penny
Bad Penny
Lovemakers Ways
Forest
Lovemakers Ways
Lovemakers Ways
Fading Light
Forest
Fading Light
Fading Light
Graveyard
Forest
Graveyard
Graveyard
Mirror Of Life
Forest
Mirror Of Life
Mirror Of Life
Rain On My Balcony
Forest
Rain On My Balcony
Rain On My Balcony
Don't Want To Go
Forest
Don't Want To Go
Don't Want To Go
While You're Gone / Sylvie
Forest
While You're Gone / Sylvie
While You're Gone / Sylvie
