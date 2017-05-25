Nas Biography (Wikipedia)
Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones (born September 14, 1973), known professionally as Nas, is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. The son of jazz musician Olu Dara, Nas has released eight consecutive platinum and multi-platinum albums and has sold over 30 million records worldwide. He is also an entrepreneur through his own record label; he serves as associate publisher of Mass Appeal magazine and is the owner of a Fila sneaker store. He is the founder of Mass Appeal Records.
His musical career began in 1991, as a featured artist on Main Source's "Live at the Barbeque". His debut album Illmatic (1994) received universal acclaim from both critics and the hip-hop community and is frequently ranked as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. Nas's follow-up It Was Written debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, stayed on top for four consecutive weeks, went Double Platinum in two months, and made Nas internationally known. From 2001 to 2005, Nas was involved in a highly publicized feud with Jay-Z, popularized by the diss track "Ether". Nas signed to Def Jam in 2006. In 2010, he released Distant Relatives, a collaboration album with Damian Marley, donating all royalties to charities active in Africa. His 11th studio album, Life Is Good (2012) was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards.
- The Memphis Jug Bandhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053fs96.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053fs96.jpg2017-05-21T22:00:00.000ZAmerican rapper Nas explains the significance of The Memphis Jug Band, whose music set the foundation of modern day rap and RnB.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053fqf3
The Memphis Jug Band
- Nas - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0462md4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0462md4.jpg2016-09-27T22:59:00.000ZWith over 10 albums to his name, the East Coast rapper delivers a real and raw set.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0464v1h
Nas - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
- Nas talks to Zane Lowehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01x1r32.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01x1r32.jpg2014-04-08T11:07:00.000ZZane chats to Nas about the making of his classic debut record, Illmatic.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01x1r4r
Nas talks to Zane Lowe
Nas Tracks
Sort by
Get Down
Oochie Wally
The World Is Yours
Nas Is Like (Instrumental)
Made You Look
Poppa Was A Playa
Hate Me Now (feat. Diddy)
You're da Man
You Owe Me (feat. Ginuwine)
Echo (feat. Nas)
Cops Shot the Kid
Nas Is Like CLEAN
Nas Is Like
If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) (feat. Lauryn Hill)
Figure It Out (feat. Kanye West & Nas)
One Mic
Hot Boyz (Remix) (feat. Lil’ Mo, Nas, Eve & Q‐Tip)
Getting Married
I Want You (Remix) (feat. Nas & André 3000)
Everything (Missing & Axiomatic Bootleg)
Hip Hop Is Dead
What Goes Around
As We Enter
Hot Boyz (feat. Lil’ Mo, Nas, Eve & Q‐Tip)
I Can
Love Is All We Need (feat. Nas)
If I Ruled The World
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Latest Nas News
Nas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Black History Month: JAY-Z - Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life
-
Pusha T - If You Know (1Xtra Live 2018)
-
"It's a statement of inclusion and love" - why the new video from Beyoncé and JAY-Z is so significant
-
"I saw a guy in the neighbourhood outside freestyling" - JAY-Z on his early rap influences
-
JAY- Z Interview
-
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
-
Will 4:44 be JAY-Z's last album?
-
Pusha T Tells The Kanye Album Story
-
Pusha T In The Studio
-
Pusha T - Interview