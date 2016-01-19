Jesús "Aguaje" RamosBorn 1951
Jesús "Aguaje" Ramos
1951
Jesús "Aguaje" Ramos Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesús "Aguaje" Ramos (b. 1951) is a Cuban trombonist and musical director. He has been a member of various ensembles, including Estrellas de Areito, Buena Vista Social Club and Afro-Cuban All Stars.
