James Earl Jones (born January 17, 1931) is an American actor. His career spans more than seven decades, and he has been described as "one of America's most distinguished and versatile" actors known for his performance in film, theater and television. and "one of the greatest actors in American history".

Throughout his acting career, Jones has won 5 Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. In 1985, he was Inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. In 1992, Jones was presented with the National Medal of the Arts by President George H.W. Bush. In 2002, he received the Kennedy Center Honor. In 2009, Jones was invited by President Barack Obama to perform Shakespeare at the White House Evening for Poetry. That same year he also received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. On November 12, 2011, he received an Honorary Academy Award. On May 25, 2017, he received an Honorary Doctor of Arts degree from Harvard University. In 2017, Jones honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.