The Brothers Johnson. 70s disco. Formed 1975
1975
The Brothers Johnson were an American funk, Motown and R&B band consisting of American musicians and brothers George ("Lightnin' Licks") and Louis E. Johnson ("Thunder Thumbs"). They achieved their greatest success from the mid-1970s to early 1980s, with three singles topping the R&B charts ("I'll Be Good to You", "Strawberry Letter 23", and "Stomp!").
Stomp!
Dancing Free
Stomp
Strawberry Letter 23
Stomp
Light Up The Night
