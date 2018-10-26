Tamara Anna CislowskaBorn 1977
Tamara Anna Cislowska
1977
Tamara Anna Cislowska Biography
Tamara Anna Cislowska is an Australian concert pianist. She has performed across most of the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Germany, Colombia, Greece, The Netherlands and Poland, and has played with the Philharmonia, the London Philharmonic and Romanian Philharmonic orchestras as well as all six major Australian symphony orchestras.
The Fountain
Miriam Hyde
Dance of the paper umbrellas
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Unsent Love Letters
Elena Kats‐Chernin
24 Monographs for Piano, No. 18 (feat. Tamara Anna Cislowska)
Frederick Septimus Kelly
Eliza's Aria
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Schubert Blues
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Marcato
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Eliza's Aria (from the ballet 'Wild Swans')
Tamara Anna Cislowska
The Wiradjuri Presence (Riverina No. 2)
Tamara Anna Cislowska
