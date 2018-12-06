Sohail SenBollywood composer. Born 24 June 1984
Sohail Sen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfb45e7f-0e9b-4f93-b5ec-7b00bcc40806
Sohail Sen Biography (Wikipedia)
Sohail Sen (born 24 June 1984) is an Indian film composer, musician and singer who works in Bollywood. He debuted as a film composer with the Hindi film Sirf (2008), which went majorly unnoticed. Later, he gained fame as a Hindi film composer, with his acclaimed work in What's Your Raashee? (2009).[dead link] He is also known for composing the popular soundtracks of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Tha Tiger, and Gunday.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sohail Sen Tracks
Sort by
Aashiq Tera
Sohail Sen
Aashiq Tera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aashiq Tera
Performer
Last played on
Swag Saha Nahi Jaye
Sohail Sen
Swag Saha Nahi Jaye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg61k.jpglink
Swag Saha Nahi Jaye
Last played on
Saiyaara
Sohail Sen
Saiyaara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qv0pk.jpglink
Saiyaara
Last played on
Jao Na
Sohail Sen
Jao Na
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jao Na
Last played on
Tune Maari Entriyaan (Bangla Version)
Bappi Lahiri
Tune Maari Entriyaan (Bangla Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5b8.jpglink
Tune Maari Entriyaan (Bangla Version)
Last played on
Bolo Na
Sohail Sen
Bolo Na
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bolo Na
Last played on
Su Chhe
Sohail Sen
Su Chhe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Su Chhe
Performer
Last played on
What's Your Raashee?
Sohail Sen
What's Your Raashee?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's Your Raashee?
Last played on
Sohail Sen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist