Shontelle Layne (born 4 October 1985), known professionally as Shontelle, is a Barbadian singer. She released her debut album Shontelligence in November 2008. Her second album, No Gravity, was released in September 2010. Her singles, "T-Shirt", and "Impossible", achieved international success. In 2016, Shontelle released "Count On Me," a duet single featuring Barbadian singer Toni Norville.