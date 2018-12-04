The Raphaels were an alternative country music band, fronted by Scottish guitarist Stuart Adamson, formerly of Skids and Big Country. The duo also featured Nashville songwriter Marcus Hummon. The duo never toured, however, their debut album, Supernatural, was released on August 14, 2001 via Track Records. In December 2001, Adamson was found dead at the age of 43 in Honolulu, Hawaii, after committing suicide by hanging.