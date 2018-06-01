The Mad Caddies (or the Caddies) are a ska punk band from Solvang, California. The band formed in 1995 and has released seven full-length albums, one live album, and two EPs.

The Mad Caddies sound has influences from broad ranging genres including ska (especially ska 3rd wave), punk rock, hardcore punk, reggae, dixieland jazz, Latin music, polka, even cowpunk ("Crew Cut Chuck") and sea shanties ("Weird Beard").