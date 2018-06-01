Mad CaddiesFormed August 1995
Mad Caddies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqw9c.jpg
1995-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfb1c147-1046-4921-9c53-d3a226ebdb0b
Mad Caddies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mad Caddies (or the Caddies) are a ska punk band from Solvang, California. The band formed in 1995 and has released seven full-length albums, one live album, and two EPs.
The Mad Caddies sound has influences from broad ranging genres including ska (especially ska 3rd wave), punk rock, hardcore punk, reggae, dixieland jazz, Latin music, polka, even cowpunk ("Crew Cut Chuck") and sea shanties ("Weird Beard").
Mad Caddies Tracks
Monkeys
Mad Caddies
Monkeys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Monkeys
Last played on
Road Rash
Mad Caddies
Road Rash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Road Rash
Last played on
Down And Out
Mad Caddies
Down And Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Down And Out
Last played on
Brand New Scar
Mad Caddies
Brand New Scar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Brand New Scar
Last played on
S.O.S (Abba Cover)
Mad Caddies
S.O.S (Abba Cover)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
S.O.S (Abba Cover)
Last played on
Distress 2012
Mad Caddies
Distress 2012
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Distress 2012
Last played on
Coyote
Mad Caddies
Coyote
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Coyote
Last played on
Ridin' For a Fall
Mad Caddies
Ridin' For a Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Ridin' For a Fall
Last played on
I'm So Alone (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Mad Caddies
I'm So Alone (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Wet Dog
Mad Caddies
Wet Dog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Wet Dog
Last played on
I'm So Alone
Mad Caddies
I'm So Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
I'm So Alone
Last played on
All American Badass
Mad Caddies
All American Badass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
All American Badass
Last played on
Road Rash (Album: Consentual Selections)
Mad Caddies
Road Rash (Album: Consentual Selections)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Mary Melody (Album: Consentual Selections)
Mad Caddies
Mary Melody (Album: Consentual Selections)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Weird Beard
Mad Caddies
Weird Beard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Weird Beard
Last played on
Contraband
Mad Caddies
Contraband
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Contraband
Last played on
Without You
Mad Caddies
Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9c.jpglink
Without You
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
Mad Caddies, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Atreyu, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, The Word Alive, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, Real Friends, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, Turnstile, Seaway, Trophy Eyes, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Knocked Loose, WSTR, Milk Teeth, The Bombpops, Pagan and Angel Du$t (US)
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
25
May
2019
Mad Caddies, Bad Religion, Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Lagwagon and The Interrupters
Temple Newsam House, Leeds, UK
26
May
2019
Mad Caddies, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Atreyu, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, The Word Alive, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, Real Friends, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, Turnstile, Seaway, Trophy Eyes, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Knocked Loose, WSTR, Milk Teeth, Anti flag, The Bombpops, Pagan and Angel Du$t (US)
Hatfield Park, London, UK
