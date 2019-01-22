‘This is massive for me. My aunties have already told me to keep my passport safe!’ - Divine on his UK premiere https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s5c5n.jpg https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s5c5n.jpg 2016-03-10T06:59:00.000Z Rapper Divine talks about his first visit to the UK. https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03scvk2

2:00