Fanny MendelssohnBorn 14 November 1805. Died 14 May 1847
Fanny Mendelssohn
1805-11-14
Fanny Mendelssohn Biography (Wikipedia)
Fanny Mendelssohn (14 November 1805 – 14 May 1847), later Fanny [Cäcilie] Mendelssohn Bartholdy and, after her marriage, Fanny Hensel, was a German pianist and composer. She composed over 460 pieces of music. Her compositions include a piano trio and several books of solo piano pieces and songs. A number of her songs were originally published under her brother, Felix Mendelssohn's, name in his opus 8 and 9 collections. Her piano works are often in the manner of songs, and many carry the name Lieder für das Pianoforte (Songs for the piano, a parallel to Felix's Songs without Words).
In Hamburg, the Fanny & Felix Mendelssohn Museum is dedicated to the lives and the work of her and her brother Felix.
Fanny Mendelssohn Performances & Interviews
Fanny Mendelssohn Tracks
Excerpts from Songs Without Words, Op 6 (1846)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Excerpts from Songs Without Words, Op 6 (1846)
Excerpts from Songs Without Words, Op 6 (1846)
String quartet in E flat major (2nd mvt)
Fanny Mendelssohn
String quartet in E flat major (2nd mvt)
String quartet in E flat major (2nd mvt)
Das Jahr, 12 Character pieces: i. January, ii. February
Fanny Mendelssohn
Das Jahr, 12 Character pieces: i. January, ii. February
Das Jahr, 12 Character pieces: i. January, ii. February
Schwanenlied (Songs, Op.1)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Schwanenlied (Songs, Op.1)
Schwanenlied (Songs, Op.1)
Song without Words, Op 2 No 4
Fanny Mendelssohn
Song without Words, Op 2 No 4
Song without Words, Op 2 No 4
The Year: December & Epilogue
Fanny Mendelssohn
The Year: December & Epilogue
The Year: December & Epilogue
String Quartet in E flat major (4th mvt)
Fanny Mendelssohn
String Quartet in E flat major (4th mvt)
String Quartet in E flat major (4th mvt)
Overture
Fanny Mendelssohn
Overture
Overture
December (The Year)
Fanny Mendelssohn
December (The Year)
December (The Year)
Six Melodies for piano Op. 4 and 5 no. 1, Allegro assai
Fanny Mendelssohn
Six Melodies for piano Op. 4 and 5 no. 1, Allegro assai
Six Melodies for piano Op. 4 and 5 no. 1, Allegro assai
Piano Sonata in G minor (4th mvt)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Piano Sonata in G minor (4th mvt)
Piano Sonata in G minor (4th mvt)
Notturno in G minor
Fanny Mendelssohn
Notturno in G minor
Notturno in G minor
Easter Sonata: 3rd mvt Scherzo
Fanny Mendelssohn
Easter Sonata: 3rd mvt Scherzo
Easter Sonata: 3rd mvt Scherzo
Lied (Lenau): Larghetto; Wanderlied: Presto (Op.8 Nos.3 & 4) (1840)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Lied (Lenau): Larghetto; Wanderlied: Presto (Op.8 Nos.3 & 4) (1840)
Lied (Lenau): Larghetto; Wanderlied: Presto (Op.8 Nos.3 & 4) (1840)
String quartet in E flat major (2nd mvt)
Fanny Mendelssohn
String quartet in E flat major (2nd mvt)
String quartet in E flat major (2nd mvt)
Gondellied, Op 1 No 6
Fanny Mendelssohn
Gondellied, Op 1 No 6
Gondellied, Op 1 No 6
Allegro assai in A flat major (Six Melodies)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Allegro assai in A flat major (Six Melodies)
Allegro assai in A flat major (Six Melodies)
Character Piece No 2 in G major
Fanny Mendelssohn
Character Piece No 2 in G major
Character Piece No 2 in G major
Das Jahr (October)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Das Jahr (October)
Das Jahr (October)
'Die Mainacht' No.6 from 6 Songs Op.9
Fanny Mendelssohn
'Die Mainacht' No.6 from 6 Songs Op.9
'Die Mainacht' No.6 from 6 Songs Op.9
Trio (Op.11) in D minor
Fanny Mendelssohn
Trio (Op.11) in D minor
Trio (Op.11) in D minor
Piano Trio in D minor, Op 11 (2nd mvt)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Piano Trio in D minor, Op 11 (2nd mvt)
Piano Trio in D minor, Op 11 (2nd mvt)
Character Piece in E major
Fanny Mendelssohn
Character Piece in E major
Character Piece in E major
Allegro moderato (Song without words), Op 8, No 1 (1840)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Allegro moderato (Song without words), Op 8, No 1 (1840)
Allegro moderato (Song without words), Op 8, No 1 (1840)
Gondola Song, Op.1 no 6
Fanny Mendelssohn
Gondola Song, Op.1 no 6
Gondola Song, Op.1 no 6
Song without Words, Op 6 No 2
Fanny Mendelssohn
Song without Words, Op 6 No 2
Song without Words, Op 6 No 2
Die Nonne, Op 9 No 12
Fanny Mendelssohn
Die Nonne, Op 9 No 12
Die Nonne, Op 9 No 12
Wenn ich in deine Augen sehe
Fanny Mendelssohn
Wenn ich in deine Augen sehe
Wenn ich in deine Augen sehe
Chorus of Mourning (Oratorio on Stories from the Bible)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Chorus of Mourning (Oratorio on Stories from the Bible)
Chorus of Mourning (Oratorio on Stories from the Bible)
Piano Trio in D minor, Op 11 - Finale: Allegretto moderato
Fanny Mendelssohn
Piano Trio in D minor, Op 11 - Finale: Allegretto moderato
Piano Trio in D minor, Op 11 - Finale: Allegretto moderato
String Quartet in E flat major
Fanny Mendelssohn
String Quartet in E flat major
String Quartet in E flat major
Adagio for violin and piano in E major
Fanny Mendelssohn
Adagio for violin and piano in E major
Adagio for violin and piano in E major
Trio in D minor Op.11 for piano and strings
Fanny Mendelssohn
Trio in D minor Op.11 for piano and strings
Trio in D minor Op.11 for piano and strings
Quartet for strings in E flat major [1834], 4th movement; Allegro molto vivace
Fanny Mendelssohn
Quartet for strings in E flat major [1834], 4th movement; Allegro molto vivace
Quartet for strings in E flat major [1834], 4th movement; Allegro molto vivace
