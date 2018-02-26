Vivien Scotson
Vivien Scotson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfaf6888-1543-4be6-aa75-2fefe30c8fbc
Vivien Scotson Tracks
Sort by
Breaking Point
Vivien Scotson
Breaking Point
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breaking Point
Last played on
Oldshoremore
Vivien Scotson
Oldshoremore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oldshoremore
Last played on
Train Tracks
Vivien Scotson
Train Tracks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train Tracks
Last played on
Broken Love
Vivien Scotson
Broken Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broken Love
Last played on
Refugee Mother
Vivien Scotson
Refugee Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Refugee Mother
Last played on
Face On the Wall
Vivien Scotson
Face On the Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Face On the Wall
Last played on
Lights Go Out
Vivien Scotson
Lights Go Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lights Go Out
Last played on
Set in Stone
Vivien Scotson
Set in Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Set in Stone
Last played on
The Last Goodbye
Vivien Scotson
The Last Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Goodbye
Last played on
The Lights Go Out
Vivien Scotson
The Lights Go Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lights Go Out
Last played on
I Love You
Vivien Scotson
I Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You
Last played on
Back to artist