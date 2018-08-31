APB80's new wave/punk band
APB
APB was a Scottish post-punk band, formed in 1979, that blended funk rock, punk rock and new wave music. The group had only modest success during its brief run, yet their influence can be heard in the sound of such current bands as Franz Ferdinand, The Rapture, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.[citation needed]
Shoot You Down
Don't Close The Door (Radio 1 Session, 9 Aug 1983)
Take Me To A Good Place (Radio 1 Session, 9 Aug 1983)
Hypnotic Love Affair (Radio 1 Session, 9 Aug 1983)
Palace Filled With Love
Chain Reaction
Danceability
