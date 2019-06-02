Frances BarberActor. Born 13 May 1957
Frances Barber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfabe721-b25e-492d-9998-01ce735eab13
Frances Barber Biography (Wikipedia)
Frances Barber (born Frances Brookes, 13 May 1957) is an English actress. She received Olivier Award nominations for her work in the plays Camille (1985), and Uncle Vanya (1997). Her film appearances include three collaborations with Gary Oldman in Prick Up Your Ears (1987), We Think the World of You (1988) and Dead Fish (2005), as well as Sammy and Rosie Get Laid (1987), Soft Top Hard Shoulder (1992), and Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool (2017). Barber's numerous television credits include The Street (2009), Doctor Who (2011), and Silk (2012–14).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frances Barber Tracks
Sort by
Friendly Fire
Frances Barber
Friendly Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friendly Fire
Last played on
Back to artist